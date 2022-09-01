Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin’s Spot If ‘NSync Were To Tour

We’ve all been dreaming about the idea of ‘NSync hitting the road again…after all, BSB still tours, NKOTB…heck even 98 Degrees did a 90’s tour with others! IT WOULD BE EPIC.

Now Justin Timberlake has never outright turned DOWN the idea of a tour, he’s just the busiest one of the group. So that got Lance Bass thinking about who could fill Timberlake’s shoes if NSYNC were to tour. He said he’d invite former Glee star Darren Criss to fill in: “He loves boy bands. He’s from that era. He would just be the perfect fit with us.”

Bass made the comments during a chat on the ‘Pod Meets World’ Podcast with Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Ryder Strong. They also talked about when Lance and Danielle dated back in the day!

LISTEN HERE