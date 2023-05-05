Lance Armstrong And Ronda Rousey Among The “Stars On Mars” Reality Show

Morning on Mars, illustration. Rocky landscape on Mars, the fourth planet from the sun and the second smallest in the solar system. Mars is a rocky desert world with no surface water. The atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide and Martian surface temperatures are well below freezing. Both water ice and frozen carbon dioxide form in the coldest regions of Mars. Particles of dust and iron oxide in the thin atmosphere give it a brown-pink-orange colour.

Lance Armstrong, Marshawn Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Tinashe are among 12 random celebrities checking in for an unscripted FOX series called Stars On Mars this summer. No…they are ACTUALLY living on Mars but in a simulated colony, with Captain Kirk himself, William Shatner, as Mission Control commander. The celebs will be given weekly missions as they live together and someone gets the boot each week.

In a galaxy not so far away… 🚀#StarsOnMars, a brand-new competition series, is coming to @foxtv June 5. #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/1Mlv4Fr9xZ — Reality Club FOX (@RealityClubFOX) May 4, 2023

The rest of the crewmates include comedian Natasha Leggero, comedic actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, television personality Tom Schwartz, professional football player Richard Sherman, actor Porsha Williams Guobadia, artist Tallulah Willis and actor Ariel Winter. See what we meant by random??

It premieres June 5th and airs Mondays on FOX.