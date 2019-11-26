Lamar Jackson Breaks Records At His Monday Night Football Debut
GO LAMAR! GO THE RAVENS!
Lamar Jackson was an unstoppable force last night, showing the football world once again why he is perhaps the best player in the game.
Last night the Ravens beat the L.A. Rams 45-6.
With the backdrop of the Hollywood sign and the bright lights of prime time, here are some feats he established Monday:
- First player with five touchdown passes in a Monday Night Football debut
- Youngest player (22 years old) with multiple games of five touchdown passes in NFL history
- First player in NFL history with four touchdown passes and at least 50 yards rushing in consecutive games
- First player with at least 3,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards over his first two seasons in NFL history
This guy is on fire!
