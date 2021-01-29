Lady Gaga And Oreos Are Sending You On A Scavenger Hunt
Lady Gaga’s special pink-and-green Oreos hit shelves Thursday, so they are throwing a virtual scavenger hunt. You can enter to win a pack of Gaga’s cookies by finding the clues on the Oreo Twitter account which lead to “hiding spots” all inspired by Gaga’s Chromatica album.
Reply to the tweet with #ChromaticaCookieHunt #sweepstakes and tag @OREO. Carry on to the next clue. Each person can earn one entry for each compliant reply tweet and may receive up to six entries for a chance to win a signed pack by Lady Gaga.