Lady Gaga And Oreos Are Sending You On A Scavenger Hunt

Jan 29, 2021 @ 7:03am

Lady Gaga’s special pink-and-green Oreos hit shelves Thursday, so they are throwing a virtual scavenger hunt. You can enter to win a pack of Gaga’s cookies by finding the clues on the Oreo Twitter account which lead to “hiding spots” all inspired by Gaga’s Chromatica album.

 

 Reply to the tweet with #ChromaticaCookieHunt #sweepstakes and tag @OREO. Carry on to the next clue. Each person can earn one entry for each compliant reply tweet and may receive up to six entries for a chance to win a signed pack by Lady Gaga.

