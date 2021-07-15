      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme to Offer $1 Dozen Deal to Celebrate 84th Birthday

Jul 15, 2021 @ 6:57am
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen outside of a store on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme want to treat YOU for their 84th birthday!

As the chain celebrates it’s birthday on July 16, customers can purchase one dozen doughnuts for just $1!

That’s a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, PLUS a chance to get their special strawberry iced BirthYAY sprinkled doughnuts!

If you’re ordering online on Friday, be sure to use promo code BIRTHYAY.

Will you be stopping by Krispy Kreme to get a dozen doughnuts on Friday? What is your favorite thing to order from Krispy Kreme?

