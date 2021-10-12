Krispy Kreme Has Spooky Deals On Halloween Donuts

Krispy Kreme is rolling out four Halloween doughnuts, a BOGO offer and the opportunity to get one free. Buy a dozen get a dozen for $1 on Saturdays starting this Saturday and a free doughnut on Halloween.
Coming to you this Spooky season! 🎃 Our enchanting doughnuts are flying in on their brooms from 10/11 to 10/31 – don't miss these treats! 🧹🍩
Participating US & CAN shops ONLY! List of shops & all info here https://t.co/UJWMWif6CU pic.twitter.com/IcJfMfhIHE
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 11, 2021
The four Halloween doughnuts are available starting today. They are: