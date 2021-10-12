      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Has Spooky Deals On Halloween Donuts

Oct 12, 2021 @ 6:25am
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme is rolling out four Halloween doughnuts, a BOGO offer and the opportunity to get one free.  Buy a dozen get a dozen for $1 on Saturdays starting this Saturday and a free doughnut on Halloween.

 

The four Halloween doughnuts are available starting today. They are:

  • Abra Cat Dabra Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and black sanding sugar, decorated like a cat with icing and sugar fondant eyes.
  • Enchanted Cauldron Doughnut – A Glazed Chocolate Cake doughnut topped with Kreme and decorated like a cauldron with sprinkles and a pretzel witch’s “broomstick.”
  • Bewitched Broomstick Doughnut – An unglazed shell doughnut, dipped in purple icing, decorated with an icing swirl and gold stars, and finished with green buttercream and a pretzel stick “broomstick.”
  • Spooky Sprinkle Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

