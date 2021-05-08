      Weather Alert

Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens

May 8, 2021 @ 8:13am
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate students ahead of their graduations by offering free Graduate Dozens to any high school or college seniors.

 

Lots of yummy flavors in the box: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Original Glazed, Cake Batter Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed. Besides the one-day-only promotion, the dozens will also be available for purchase from May 10 to May 16.

Krispy Kreme is also offering free delivery right now through May 31 on all orders over $25 at participating locations if you want to try out anything else on their menu or have enough donuts for your whole graduating crew.

 

