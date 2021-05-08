Krispy Kreme Bringing Back Graduate Dozens
MIAMI, FL - MAY 09: In this photo illustration, Krispy Kreme Donuts are seen on May 09, 2016 in Miami, Florida. JAB Holdings Company, announced it is acquiring Krispy Kreme Donuts in a deal valued at $1.35 billion. (Photo illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Krispy Kreme wants to celebrate students ahead of their graduations by offering free Graduate Dozens to any high school or college seniors.
On Thursday, May 13, Krispy Kreme
is giving out free Graduate Dozen to high school and college seniors who visit their locations in a graduation cap and gown or Class of 2021 swag. Your proof can include a t-shirt, letterman jacket, or anything else that shows your school and class. There is no purchase necessary and the deal is only available while supplies last.
Lots of yummy flavors in the box: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Original Glazed, Cake Batter Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, and Yellow Iced Original Glazed. Besides the one-day-only promotion, the dozens will also be available for purchase from May 10 to May 16.
Krispy Kreme is also offering free delivery right now through May 31 on all orders over $25 at participating locations if you want to try out anything else on their menu or have enough donuts for your whole graduating crew.