Kourtney Kardashian Undergoes Emergency Fetal Surgery

Source: YouTube

Kourtney Kardashian is revealing that she had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save her unborn baby with husband Travis Barker.

She said, “As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

Blink-182 postponed four European concerts so that Barker could rush home to be with Kardashian.