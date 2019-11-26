Kit Kat Could Be Releasing 5 New Flavors In 2020

2020 is a new year in a new decade which means we have a ton of new things to be excited about…apparently including at least four new Kit Kat flavors.\
Flavors like Cotton Candy, Chocolate Cream Pie, Cherry Cola, and Orange Creamsicle could be coming to Walmart in 2020.
View this post on Instagram
Hey you, I heard you like snack leaks, and so did @walmart . Recently Walmart leaked 4 possible 2020 flavors of @kitkat . The flavors are Cotton Candy, Cherry Cola, Orange Creamsicle and Chocolate Cream Pie. I have mixed feelings here, but I’m damn sure excited for Cotton Candy and Choco Cream Pie mmm🤤..Which one of these would you like to get your hands on👇🏼For now sit tight more info coming soon😉..Image @walmart 👀🙌🏼🍫🍭🍊 #kitkat #kitkat2020 #newfood #newsnacks #foodnews #suvivorseries #comingsoon #walmart #walmartexclusive #Walmartheardyoulikeleaks.
A post shared by Markie_devo (@markie_devo) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PST
Hey you, I heard you like snack leaks, and so did @walmart . Recently Walmart leaked 4 possible 2020 flavors of @kitkat . The flavors are Cotton Candy, Cherry Cola, Orange Creamsicle and Chocolate Cream Pie. I have mixed feelings here, but I’m damn sure excited for Cotton Candy and Choco Cream Pie mmm🤤..Which one of these would you like to get your hands on👇🏼For now sit tight more info coming soon😉..Image @walmart 👀🙌🏼🍫🍭🍊 #kitkat #kitkat2020 #newfood #newsnacks #foodnews #suvivorseries #comingsoon #walmart #walmartexclusive #Walmartheardyoulikeleaks.
A post shared by Markie_devo (@markie_devo) on Nov 24, 2019 at 6:30pm PST
If that wasn’t enough, Instagrammer @Junkfoodleaks posted ANOTHER possible Kit Kat flavor coming in 2020: Apple Pie.
View this post on Instagram
🥧 F O O D C O M A 🥧 Ohh y’all thought I was done done huh? In the spirit of giving and all things cranberry sauce, it seems like a great time to show you yet ANOTHER Kit-Kat gem coming to the US as a limited release — apple pie! Slated for sometime in 2020, these bars of goodness will eventually make their way to shelves across the states, and then swiftly into your belly. Similar to birthday cake, I tend to think many apple pie variants aren’t that great. I try them ALL, just to see if someone’s cracked the code. Unfortunately, the only person who’s ever really nailed it to a T was my two homies @benandjerrys American Apple Pie, which somehow kept crispy pie crust in the middle of ice cream. (???) With that said, these lil babies are great. They’re not as artificial as many apple pie products out there. It has a great crunch in the center, which many do not. And of course, it does embody some actual authentic apple flavor! I do think that while tough, stuffing a bit of dried apple in these things would be the one thing that would make them truly amazing. I know these exist in Japan, but I’m not sure what they taste like, so unfortunately I cannot draw a fair comparison. What I will say is that these are certainly not to be missed when they eventually touch down, as they are of course limited, and will undoubtedly be gobbled up 🥁 as soon as they’re available. Super crunchy, super cinnamon, and a lot of apple. @stoolpresidente, holla at me sometime. Let’s collab. I got you. I’ll fly you out west and we’ll make some magic happen. These babes get a respectful 🚨7.9🚨from me. I do really like them, but it’s missing something, and I don’t know what it is. I think I’ll take them over to McDonald’s and have them blended inside of a mcflurry. That might be the move.
A post shared by Carb Cadet (@junkfoodleaks_) on Nov 24, 2019 at 3:24pm PST
🥧 F O O D C O M A 🥧 Ohh y’all thought I was done done huh? In the spirit of giving and all things cranberry sauce, it seems like a great time to show you yet ANOTHER Kit-Kat gem coming to the US as a limited release — apple pie! Slated for sometime in 2020, these bars of goodness will eventually make their way to shelves across the states, and then swiftly into your belly. Similar to birthday cake, I tend to think many apple pie variants aren’t that great. I try them ALL, just to see if someone’s cracked the code. Unfortunately, the only person who’s ever really nailed it to a T was my two homies @benandjerrys American Apple Pie, which somehow kept crispy pie crust in the middle of ice cream. (???) With that said, these lil babies are great. They’re not as artificial as many apple pie products out there. It has a great crunch in the center, which many do not. And of course, it does embody some actual authentic apple flavor! I do think that while tough, stuffing a bit of dried apple in these things would be the one thing that would make them truly amazing. I know these exist in Japan, but I’m not sure what they taste like, so unfortunately I cannot draw a fair comparison. What I will say is that these are certainly not to be missed when they eventually touch down, as they are of course limited, and will undoubtedly be gobbled up 🥁 as soon as they’re available. Super crunchy, super cinnamon, and a lot of apple. @stoolpresidente, holla at me sometime. Let’s collab. I got you. I’ll fly you out west and we’ll make some magic happen. These babes get a respectful 🚨7.9🚨from me. I do really like them, but it’s missing something, and I don’t know what it is. I think I’ll take them over to McDonald’s and have them blended inside of a mcflurry. That might be the move.
A post shared by Carb Cadet (@junkfoodleaks_) on Nov 24, 2019 at 3:24pm PST
What does this all mean???