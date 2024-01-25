99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kind Cashier Rescues Mom With Fussy Toddler In The Best Way

January 25, 2024 6:28AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Mary-Ann Byrnes was shopping with her toddler daughter, also named Mary-Ann, at a Dollar Tree in New Jersey and it was busy. As they were checking out, little Mary-Ann started a meltdown and Fatimah, the cashier…understood the assignment!

She asked if the little girl could help her scan the items, and that was the magic trick! So Fatimah the cashier held little Mary-Ann as she scanned the items and had a ball!

It was captured on video, and mom Mary-Ann and Fatimah have kept in touch despite Fatimah getting transferred to a store closer to her home! 

 

FULL STORY HERE

 

More about:
cashier
Dollar Tree
Kindness
Mary-Ann Byrnes
meltdown
toddler

POPULAR POSTS

1

School Closings and Delays
2

Doja Cat's Brother Knocks Her Front Teeth Out, Mom Files Restraining Order
3

The First Travel Ad Sent to Aliens Suggests They Visit... Lexington, KY?
4

Jack Harlow Supports Muhammad Ali Center For Ali's 82nd Birthday
5

Missing Non-Verbal 4-Year-Old Found After 50 Hours

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE