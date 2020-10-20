      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian West Is Going To Keep Working On Criminal Justice Reform

Oct 20, 2020 @ 8:23am

Kim Kardashian says she was warned that working with President Trump would kill her reputation. Kardashian told David Letterman,“Trust me, everyone called me and said, ‘Don’t you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done'”.

“And I said, ‘I have to step foot in there or these people’s lives don’t have a chance’.” 

Kim famously convinced Trump in 2018 to commute the life prison sentence Alice Johnson, a non-violent drug offender. She says, “Hopefully, for the next multiple administrations, I’ll be working with the White House, helping them with clemencies.”

Letterman tried to push her to bash the President but Kim only replied that she was “extremely grateful’’ to be working with the administration on criminal justice reform. She also covers other issues she’s dealing with in her life and is in tears at one point.

The interview is featured on an upcoming episode of Letterman’s Netflix series, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” airing October 21st.

 

