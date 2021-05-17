      Weather Alert

Kim Kardashian Bought The Outfit Janet Jackson Wore In Her Video For “If”

May 17, 2021 @ 6:48am

In “Celebrities Have More Money Than We Do” News: Kim Kardashian purchased the two-piece ensemble from Janet Jackson’s iconic “If” music video on Sunday — for the price of $25,000. She gushed on social media she won it on Janet’s 5th birthday!

“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Jackson wearing the outfit. Jackson responded in her own Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote along with three kissing face emojis.

Over 1,000 items from Jackson’s life and career were being auctioned with Julien’s Auctions, over a three day period that started on Friday and ended last night. Jackson’s outfit from the “Scream” video also sold for $125,000, while her “Rhythm Nation” ensemble sold for $81,250.

MORE HERE

TAGS
auction If janet jackson Kim Kardashian outfit video
POPULAR POSTS
You Need To See A Smiling Dog Today
Missed Connections: Soccer Mom and Jackie Chan
Olympic Oreos Have Popping Candy In The Creme!!
A Dog With A Missing Paw Finds A Home With A Boy Who Lost His Leg
Most Would Dump Their Date If Their Pet Didn't Approve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE