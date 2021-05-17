Kim Kardashian Bought The Outfit Janet Jackson Wore In Her Video For “If”
In “Celebrities Have More Money Than We Do” News: Kim Kardashian purchased the two-piece ensemble from Janet Jackson’s iconic “If” music video on Sunday — for the price of $25,000. She gushed on social media she won it on Janet’s 5th birthday!
“For @janetjackson’s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this outfit on @juliens_auctions,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of Jackson wearing the outfit. Jackson responded in her own Instagram Story. “Thank u so much @kimkardashian! I hope ‘IF’ gives u as much pleasure as it did me,” she wrote along with three kissing face emojis.
Over 1,000 items from Jackson’s life and career were being auctioned with Julien’s Auctions, over a three day period that started on Friday and ended last night. Jackson’s outfit from the “Scream” video also sold for $125,000, while her “Rhythm Nation” ensemble sold for $81,250.
