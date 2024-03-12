Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Daughter Is Releasing An Album

Source: YouTube

Ten-year-old North West, daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has announced her debut album. Elementary School Dropout is said to be an homage to Kanye’s 2004 LP College Dropout. The announcement was made during a Vultures listening party on Sunday night in Phoenix, where North performed her track called “Talking,” which recently debuted at No. 30 on the Hot 100, making her one of the youngest artists to appear on the chart.

It’s expected that her dad will have a major role in creating Elementary School Dropout. North, Kanye, and Ty Dolla $ign will also be hosting more Vultures listening parties in different locations. They’ve reportedly made more than $12 million from the events thus far.