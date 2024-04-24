Kim Kardashian Addresses Internet Rumors About Her…But NOT About Taylor’s New Song

Source: YouTube

The subject of Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ and her presumed diss track, ‘thanK you aIMee’ did not come up as Kim Kardashian confirmed or dispelled many internet rumors about her. Feels like this little round of confirmed or denying online rumors was a coy way to sidestep the story that’s been getting headlines.

Does she warm her jewelry with a hairdryer before putting it on? Yes. Does someone else remove the cardboard from the Starbucks cup for her? Yes. Does she have a sixth toe? No. Sadly, no confirmation or thoughts on whether Taylor put her on blast.