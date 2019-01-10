Kim and Kanye Want a Dynasty

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have baby No. 4 on the way via surrogate in May, but they’re not even close to being done. Kim and Kanye plan on bringing in baby No. 4, No.5 and No.6 to create a “dynasty”!

They’ve also been dropping hints on Twitter when Kim shared a tweet with purses for each of her family members for the “future”.

Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol https://t.co/7631Vwuhol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 8, 2019

Give the people what they want. People are replying BEGGING for twins!

“They’ve always wanted a dynasty,” said a source to Radar. “They really think of themselves as royalty of the U.S.-like Princess Kate and Prince William”

Calling yourselves royalty is a stretch, but have they already created a Hollywood empire? Definitely yes. Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, are already parents to daughters Chicago, 11 months, North, 5, and son Saint, 3. They want to continue to on their high profile names to have a large lineage. They better get on it fast so they don’t run out of time!!