Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Cover Miley On Instagram

February 9, 2023 12:36PM EST
Kevin Bacon and Krya Sedgwick’s love is alive and well on Instagram where they regularly post themselves covering and dancing to various songs. This time they did their own version of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus… featuring A GOAT?

Or at least goat sounds. Check it out!

 

