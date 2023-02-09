Kevin Bacon And Kyra Sedgwick Cover Miley On Instagram

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NARAS)

Kevin Bacon and Krya Sedgwick’s love is alive and well on Instagram where they regularly post themselves covering and dancing to various songs. This time they did their own version of “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus… featuring A GOAT?

Or at least goat sounds. Check it out!