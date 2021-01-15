Kesha Says Demi Lovato Inspired Her Hobby Of ‘Summoning Aliens’
Kesha picked up a new hobby from her pal, Demi Lovato. In an interview with ET’s Denny Directo, Kesha revealed how Demi’s appearance on her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, sparked a new hobby.
“I loved the conversation we had because… there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded,” Kesha says of Demi. “… [I told my family,] ‘All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.’ And they’re like, ‘OK.'”
“I’m like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It’s my new hobby because of Demi Lovato,” she said. “I’m in this place where I just want to grow,” Kesha continues. “I want to see things from different perspectives. I wanna understand and I want to find empathy for people. I don’t want to fight. I just want to understand people.”
MORE HERE