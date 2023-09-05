If you’re ever in need of a blood transfusion, you’re going to be so grateful for all those donors who took time of their day to give blood to Kentucky Blood Center. According to Wave3,

KBC and its donors supply more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky.

As of right there, the KBC website shows they’re in critical need of AB- blood followed by O- and A-. They’re holding a mobile blood drive at Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, September 15 from 2pm to 6pm. Donors must be at least 17 years old of 16 with parent consent.

Wave3 adds that registered donors can receive a free t-shirt while supplies last and

[all] donors will get a free ticket to the Racing Louisville vs. Houston Dash match that night, which starts at 7:30 p.m., according to the release.

Register here!