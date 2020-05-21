Kendall Jenner Has To Pay $90,000 For An Instagram Post About Fyre Festival
Kendall Jenner has dished out $90,000 to settle a lawsuit over the disastrous Fyre Festival—the event that got its organizer sent to prison on wire fraud charges.
Kendall was sued in an effort to recover money for creditors who invested in the boondoggle.
A lawsuit filed by Gregory Messer, who’s recovering the funds, says Jenner was paid $275,000 for a single Instagram post promoting the festival. Messer’s lawsuit claims that Jenner failed to mention she was paid for the post and “intentionally led certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe” that Kanye West, her brother-in-law and founder of the G.O.O.D music label, would attend the Bahamas festival or even perform. But he was among the entertainers who never showed up.
Instead, attendees found ramshackle FEMA tents, cheese sandwiches, and a chaotic atmosphere as the poorly-planned event came apart before their eyes.
Organizer Billy McFarland, who raised $26 million for Fyre Festival, got 6 years in prison.
Jenner denies any liability.
