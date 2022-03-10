      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Is Final

Mar 10, 2022 @ 9:25am

Kelly Clarkson is officially single again and not opposed to dating. Despite her messy and well-documented journey to get to this point, Us Weekly says she is getting set up by her friends on dates.

Between her career commitments and coparenting daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with Blackstock, she’s hosting her daily talk show, still judging on The Voice, and she’s set to cohost the upcoming NBC series American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg.  A source says, “It’s hard for Kelly to find time for romance with her schedule, but her friends are still into setting her up.”

