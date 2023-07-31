99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Kelly Clarkson Has A Spicy Response To A Fan’s Sign

July 31, 2023 9:03AM EDT
Kelly Clarkson Has A Spicy Response To A Fan’s Sign
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 07: Kelly Clarkson performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson just kicked off her Vegas residency in Planet Hollywood and was greeted with a sign from a lady fan saying that Kelly is her celebrity hall pass according to Independent. If you’re new to the concept, that means this fan has an agreement with her significant other that she could have a sexual encounter with this celebrity outside their relationship. Spicy.

Kelly was seemingly honored because she responded with, “If I was into chicks, I’d take up the offer. I just unfortunately like d***s.”

During the show, she also covered Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Right now, Kelly’s tickets to her Vegas shows run from about $100 all the way up to $700 for pit space (standing room only). Here’s the link if you must see this live for yourself!

