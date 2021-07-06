Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge To Declare Her Legally Single

Kelly Clarkson is in the middle of figuring out financial and custody issues in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, but now has filed a formal legal request for a judge to declare her legally single before that’s all done.
Clarkson and talent manager Blackstock married in 2013 and she filed for divorce in June of last year. They initially tried to work out their divorce amicably for the sake of their kids, 7-year-old daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, 5.
Things took a turn in September last year, when Starstruck Management Group where Blacktock works as a talent agent sued Clarkson, alleging they were owed unpaid commissions exceeding a million dollars. She countersued in December, saying Blackstock defrauded her as her manager by overcharging her over the years. She also claimed that Starstruck was not licensed to practice in California, a violation of the California Labor Code. Blackstock denied her claims.
A judge awarded Clarkson temporary primary physical custody of the couple’s children in November of 2020 and that looks like it will be permanent. A judge also previously granted Blackstock temporary spousal support, which is also likely to be permanent until 2023, marking half the length of their marriage. Blackstock is challenging their prenuptial agreement in court, which is one of the issues that has caused their divorce to drag on for more than a year.
She sold their 20,000-square-foot mansion in Tennessee on June 17, and Kelly has just purchased a new mansion in an exclusive area of Los Angeles to be near work for The Voice and her daytime talk show. She also listed her former mansion in California for sale for just under $9 million.
