Kayleigh Williamson Is The First Person With Down Syndrome To Complete The Austin Marathon

Mar 2, 2022 @ 7:03am

Kayleigh Williamson became the first person with Down Syndrome to complete the Austin Marathon!  Her mom said, “The moment she was born, I was told everything she couldn’t do.” Years later, Kayleigh was diagnosed with several health conditions and she weighed 215 pounds, according to her mother. So they decided to take control of her health with exercise and diet, and in 2017 she was the first with Down Syndrome to complete a half marathon in Austin. After that, she set her sights on the marathon and got it done in six hours, 43 minutes, and 51 seconds.

The Austin Marathon shared video footage of the moment an emotional and exhausted Kayleigh crossed the finish line and an orange ribbon with a huge medal was placed around her neck:

