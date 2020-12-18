Katy Perry Is The Year’s ‘Most Engaging Series Talent’
Each year, Nielsen’s Talkwalker Social Content Ratings measures the most social TV shows and talent of the year, based on social conversation and engagement. In the category of Top Primetime Series Talent, American Idol judge Katy topped the chart, notching 16.3 million engagements on her Idol-related posts.
Measured in terms of retweets, shares, comments and likes, Katy beat out Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was number two, and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews, who was number three.
Also ranking high on that particular chart were The Voice coach Nick Jonas at number five and World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez at number six.
