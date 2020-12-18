      Weather Alert

Katy Perry Is The Year’s ‘Most Engaging Series Talent’

Dec 18, 2020 @ 6:00am

Each year, Nielsen’s Talkwalker Social Content Ratings measures the most social TV shows and talent of the year, based on social conversation and engagement. In the category of Top Primetime Series TalentAmerican Idol judge Katy topped the chart, notching 16.3 million engagements on her Idol-related posts.

Measured in terms of retweets, shares, comments and likes, Katy beat out Fox News host Sean Hannity, who was number two, and America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews, who was number three.

Also ranking high on that particular chart were The Voice coach Nick Jonas at number five and World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez at number six.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Katy Perry most engaging series talent Nielsen
POPULAR POSTS
Hot Tips For Wrapping Presents
This Teenager Goes Viral For Writing The Catchiest Holiday Song To Sum Up This Year
McDonald's In Brazil Is Offering Up Melted Cheddar Dipping Cups For Burgers
Popeyes Launching New Chocolate Beignets And Hoodies
McDonald's Giving Away Free Food With App Purchases Now Through Christmas Eve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE