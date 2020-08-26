Kate McKinnon Set to Star as Carole Baskin in New NBC Series “Joe Exotic”
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate McKinnon attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The year of the ‘Tiger King’ just keeps going! NBCUniversal has just ordered up a Joe Exotic series coming to NBC, USA, and the Peacock network based on the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic”.
Kate McKinnon is taking on the big cat (pun intended) and will play the infamous Carole Baskin!
Kate will also serve as an executive producer. No word on the release date or the bigger question, who will play Joe Exotic?!