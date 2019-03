If you just happen to be one of those people that like to have a shot of Kahlúa with your morning cup of joe your morning is about to get a lot better. Kahlúa is about to drop an espresso martini in a can.

The martini will consist of Kahlúa, coffee, vodka, and foam to give you that authentic fresh made martini feeling.

The cans will come in four packs and will be available this spring.