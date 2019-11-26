Justin Timberlake’s Message to Kentucky Girl.
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 01: Justin Timberlake attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)
Justin Timberlake is one of the most famous entertainers in the world. So to catch him it’s probably very difficult.
However, one Local Louisville girl named Qiana, was met with a very special surprise from the Popstar after a friend sent him a message via social media.
“Hello Justin, I know you get a billion messages a day from randoms. I pray this one reaches you! My friend is one of your biggest supporters…literally probably the biggest! She’s currently battling cancer and having a tough time right now! It would bless her beyond words if you would reach out to her! Her name is Qiana.”
Click Here To JT’s Video Reply