Justin Timberlake New Album New Single?
January 20, 2024 9:18AM EST
Things are happening at Camp Justin Timberlake!
He performed a show for his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee on Friday. During that show he *reportedly* debuted a new single “Selfish” for fans.
His post on Instagram certainly leads us in that direction! In the clip we get a sneak peak of that new single.
View this post on Instagram
Then he makes another Instagram post alluding to a new album, “EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS”.
View this post on Instagram
He captions it, “Justin Timberlake Presents: “EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS” Preface by Benicio Del Toro”
Whatever he has planned, we’re ready! Are you ready for new Justin Timberlake?
More about: