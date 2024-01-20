Justin Timberlake New Album New Single?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 13: Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Things are happening at Camp Justin Timberlake!

He performed a show for his hometown, Memphis, Tennessee on Friday. During that show he *reportedly* debuted a new single “Selfish” for fans.

His post on Instagram certainly leads us in that direction! In the clip we get a sneak peak of that new single.

Then he makes another Instagram post alluding to a new album, “EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS”.

He captions it, “Justin Timberlake Presents: “EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS” Preface by Benicio Del Toro”

Whatever he has planned, we’re ready! Are you ready for new Justin Timberlake?