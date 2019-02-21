Jussie Smollett Is Formally Charged In Faking His Attack And Turns Himself In

“Empire” star Jussie Smollett is continue to get attention…though not the kind he probably wanted.

Smollett was formally charged by police in Chicago for filing a fake police report yesterday…a class 4 felony with a maximum penalty of 3 years in prison. Law enforcement sources say that police believe he paid two brothers to orchestrate an assault on him. Smollett turned himself into police today and his lawyers say he will fight the charge and he’s the victim in the case. He hired famed defense attorney Mark Geragos to his legal team just before he was officially charged.

More than half of his scenes on “Empire” have been axed because of the attack hoax and writers are scrambling to come up with changes to make up for the gaps. He had nine key scenes in the new episode and one big musical. But due to the allegations he staged his racist and homophobic attack, producers have scaled back his appearance.

Sources say five of his scenes and a musical have been cut entirely, and he will no longer be the focus for his remaining four.

