Source: YouTube

The original Jurassic Park first got the 3D treatment for the 20th anniversary 10 years ago, and now for the 30th anniversary, it’s getting amped up to Real 3D.

Starting August 24th, the movie will be back in theaters equipped with Real 3D. Locally, you can see it at Preston Crossings 16 and Cinemark Tinseltown.

