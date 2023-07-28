Jonas Brothers Added New Stops To Tour

The Jonas Brothers added 50 new dates (for a new total of 90) to their upcoming world tour on Thursday, including more shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Still no date for Louisville, but we digress!

As previously announced, Nick, 30, Joe, 33, and Kevin Jonas, 35, will begin The Tour — their biggest trek ever — next month with two back-to-back sold out nights at Yankee Stadium. “We all grew up watching Derek Jeter and the golden era of the Yankees teams that won a bunch of championships. He’s certainly an icon here in New York and New Jersey, so the invite is there if The Captain wants to come back to Yankee Stadium for the show,” Nick said of the shows.

The Jonas Brothers announced The Tour back in May, saying they’ll perform 5 albums per night. The group released its sixth album, The Album, in May.