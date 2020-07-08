Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Square Off In Court…And It’s Ugly
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom showdown got off to an explosive start as he is suing The Sun for libel.
Depp admitted that he has taken “every drug known to man” but insisted he was not a “monster” who beat ex-wife like The Sun claimed. Instead he claims Heard was the abusive one accusing her of concocting “a catalog of ever more extreme and shocking lies.”
Depp also painted himself as the peacemaker who tried to de-escalate things saying, “Whenever it would escalate, I would try to go to my own corner, as it were … before things got out of hand.”
Something else that came out in court was that Johnny revealed he gave daughter Lily-Rose marijuana when she was just 13-years-old, saying it was “responsible parenting.”
