John Mayer Paid For A Private Jet To Fly Bob Saget’s Body From Florida Back Home To California

Who knew that John Mayer and Bob Saget were such good buddies?
John wanted to make sure Bob’s body got home to California after his death in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9. So he arranged and paid for a private plane.
He posted a sweet tribute to his friend on Instagram:
“I love you, Bob. I will never forget you,” he wrote. “I will visit you often in my memories, and I hope I get to see you in my dreams. I will tell my kids about you. I’m taking you with me forever. I love you, Bob.”
“No words for how much he loved you,” Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s widow, commented. “Thank you dear friend.”
Later, Mayer shared a lengthier tribute to Saget, alongside black-and-white photos of them hanging out.
“My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder,” “His love for those around him was always accounted for. He was deep and wide and vast, and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’ The man had range.”
“I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go. I knew he was the realest thing,” “I would like you to know that the man you hope was as awesome as you think was way beyond what you can ever imagine. He was impossibly kind. And generous. And loving.”
He and comedian Jeff Ross retrieved Bob’s car and drove it back from Florida.
And he was a pallbearer at the funeral.
John Stamos also paid tribute to his longtime friend:
