John Cena Got Married in a Secret Ceremony
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: John Cena attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
John Cena just surprised everyone announcing he got MARRIED! After dating just under 2 years, John and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh have tied the knot in a private ceremony.
The private ceremony took place on Monday in Tampa, Florida. Clearly those engagement rumors were true after all!