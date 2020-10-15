      Weather Alert

John Cena Got Married in a Secret Ceremony

Oct 15, 2020 @ 6:33am
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: John Cena attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

John Cena just surprised everyone announcing he got MARRIED! After dating just under 2 years, John and his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh have tied the knot in a private ceremony.

The private ceremony took place on Monday in Tampa, Florida. Clearly those engagement rumors were true after all!

TAGS
John Cena Married Nikki Bella Surprise
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE