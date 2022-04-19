Joe Jonas Spouts Off On The Song He is Too Embarrassed to Perform

Life in the music industry can be brutal. Longevity takes determination, mental toughness, and, of course, some extreme talent. It’s one thing to stay afloat in music; but it’s another thing to become a household name. While some have succeeded entirely on their own, Joe Jonas will tell you that having your family by your side on the way up makes getting to the top that much sweeter.
In this episode, Joe spouts off on his decade-plus career and shares way more than what he’s famous for. We talk about golf, gaming, photography, fatherhood, prank calls, Vegas, Penn State, meditation, being the middle child, the song he is too embarrassed to perform, and more!
