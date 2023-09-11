Joe Jonas Addresses “Crazy Week” On Stage

Source: YouTube

Joe Jonas reference him being in the news over the last week for filing for divorce from wife, Sophie Turner. While on stage at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend, he said: “It’s been a crazy week,” he told the crowd. “I just wanna say, look – if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.” Joe and Sophie announced their divorce was a united decision on social media last week.

The Jonas Brothers went on to perform “Hesitate,” which Joe famously wrote about his relationship with Sophie. It had to be difficult to sing the lyrics: “Don’t you ever say goodbye / Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine,” as well as “Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I promise we’ll figure this out.” He looked emotional during the performance and his brothers comforted him with hugs throughout the show. Their youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, and Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were also in the audience.