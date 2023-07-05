JLaw And Kelly K Had The SAME Responses To Their Marriage Proposals

Source: YouTube

Jennifer Lawrence may not know this, but she had the exact same response to her marriage proposal from hubby Cooke Maroney that Kelly K did to her hubby!

You may recall, Kelly’s husband proposed on the air on February 2nd, 2006 and she said “Thank you!” What she meant to say was “thank you for making this the best day of my life…” but just came out “thank you.” And not even a “yes.” LOL

During an episode of “Chicken Shop Date” on YouTube, JLaw revealed that was her answer too (cue to 4:12):