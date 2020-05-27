Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Wearing Blackface During An ‘SNL’ Sketch 20 Years Ago
A clip of Jimmy Fallon wearing blackface in an SNL sketch from 2000 has resurfaced, leading to comparisons to other celebrities who have been fired in the past for similar actions. In the video, Fallon is seen impersonating Chris Rock. While the clip has been circulated before, this time it was shared with the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty. Many accused Fallon of racism, with one person writing: “No one is asking y’all to cancel Jimmy Fallon. However, what we are asking from Jimmy is an acknowledgement to his use of blackface, why did he do it and an apology to black people for donning such a racist, oppressive and downright disgusting overt display of symbolic racism.”
Fallon apologized in a statement yesterday. “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” he wrote. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”
