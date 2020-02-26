      Weather Alert

Jif Peanut Butter Settles How You Should Pronounce Gif

Feb 26, 2020 @ 8:25am

In a brilliant piece of marketing, Jif Peanut Butter is finally settling the debate on how to pronounce the word “gif.”

Jif is releasing limited-edition jars of peanut butter with two different labels.

One is spelled GIF and has below it, “Animated looping images. Hard g pronunciation.” The second label says JIF and below it says, “Creamy peanut butter. Soft g pronunciation.”

The jars are available on Amazon. By the way, March 1st is Peanut Butter day.

How do you pronounce it? Were you doing it correctly?

