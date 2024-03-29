Jerry Seinfeld Made a Movie About Pop Tarts

Source: YouTube

The trailer for Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart movie dropped yesterday, and it looks pretty hilarious. It’s called “Unfrosted“, and they obviously went just as much for comedy as they did historical accuracy.

Part of what it makes it so awesome is the LOADED cast. In addition to Jerry, it stars Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Bill Burr, Peter Dinklage, Christian Slater, Dan Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Tony McHale, Sebastian Maniscalco, Cedric the Entertainer, Fred Armisen, Jon Hamm, and MORE.

It hits Netflix on May 3rd.