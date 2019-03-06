Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

FILE - this Oct. 22, 2007 file photo shows game show host Alex Trebek at the 17th annual Broacasting and Cable Hall of Fame awards dinner in New York. Trebek remains in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a mild heart attack. But Sony Pictures Television spokeswoman Paula Askanas said Monday, June 25, 2012 that Trebek is "up and about and in good spirits" while doctors complete their tests. He has been moved to a regular room, she said. The 71-year-old Trebek was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

TMZ is reporting that Alex Trebek, long time host of quiz show Jeopardy has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Alex Trebek posted a video to Youtube today announcing that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis is a rather scary one due to the mortality rate of pancreatic cancer. Some pass on within a few months of the diagnosis while others are able to hold on for a few more years.

This is the same cancer that took the life of Patrick Swayze back in 2009. What’s hopeful though, is Alex’s upbeat and positive approach to his diagnosis. Even better, the sense of humor he peppered his announcement with.

Thoughts and prayers for the Trebek family!