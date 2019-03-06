Jeopardy’s Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

TMZ is reporting that Alex Trebek, long time host of quiz show Jeopardy has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Alex Trebek posted a video to Youtube today announcing that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis is a rather scary one due to the mortality rate of pancreatic cancer. Some pass on within a few months of the diagnosis while others are able to hold on for a few more years.
This is the same cancer that took the life of Patrick Swayze back in 2009. What’s hopeful though, is Alex’s upbeat and positive approach to his diagnosis. Even better, the sense of humor he peppered his announcement with.
Thoughts and prayers for the Trebek family!