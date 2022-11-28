Jennifer Lopez Announces First New Album In 8 Years

Jennifer Lopez decided with the 20th anniversary of the release of her album This Is Me…Then, that she would announce a new album. This Is Me…Now, will be coming soon…her first album in 8 years. Notice one of the tracks is “Dear Ben pt. II”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

She talked about the inspiration behind her third album in 2002 (engaged then to now husband Ben Affleck at the time).

2️⃣0️⃣ years ago today – @JLo released her third studio album, 'This Is Me… Then.' She caught up with @VH1 back in 2002 to discuss the main inspiration behind her iconic album. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Jx4xx2yw00 — VH1 (@VH1) November 25, 2022

