Jennifer Lopez Announces First New Album In 8 Years
November 28, 2022 7:30AM EST
Jennifer Lopez decided with the 20th anniversary of the release of her album This Is Me…Then, that she would announce a new album. This Is Me…Now, will be coming soon…her first album in 8 years. Notice one of the tracks is “Dear Ben pt. II”.
She talked about the inspiration behind her third album in 2002 (engaged then to now husband Ben Affleck at the time).
She shared family photos from Thanksgiving with family on Instagram:
