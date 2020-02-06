      Weather Alert

Jell-O Shot Jenga Is A Real Thing

Feb 6, 2020 @ 3:41pm

This is 2020, baby! That’s why we’re all adding this genius Jell-O Shot Jenga set to our carts immediately!

Brian Calteaux from Winona, MN, sells these on his Etsy shop StonePointWoodwork, and they’re even better than you’d expect. Each looks like a typical Jenga board with 54 pieces, but hidden inside 15 of the pieces are slots to hide Jell-O shots. When you play, if you pull one of those pieces, the shot is yours.

It comes with 25 1-oz. Jell-O shot cups with lids, laminated rules for how to play, and even a recipe card!

This game is totally genius for literally any occasion—tailgates, bachelor parties, adult birthdays.

