      Breaking News
Vote 2020

Jeff Bezos Is Now Worth $200 BILLION

Aug 27, 2020 @ 8:28am

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the world’s first person ever to hit a net worth of $200 billion yesterday. Amazon’s share price had climbed to $3,423 per share, helping push Bezos past the $200 billion mark in the process.

Bezos is now personally worth more than Nike, McDonald’s and Pepsi, which are all valued between $139 billion and $191 billion. Bezos would’ve hit the $200 billion mark sooner had he not finalized a divorce last year. His ex-wife, MacKenzie, is worth more than $64 billion after getting 20 million Amazon shares in the divorce settlement.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
billionaire Jeff Bezos share price
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE