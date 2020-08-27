Jeff Bezos Is Now Worth $200 BILLION
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos became the world’s first person ever to hit a net worth of $200 billion yesterday. Amazon’s share price had climbed to $3,423 per share, helping push Bezos past the $200 billion mark in the process.
Bezos is now personally worth more than Nike, McDonald’s and Pepsi, which are all valued between $139 billion and $191 billion. Bezos would’ve hit the $200 billion mark sooner had he not finalized a divorce last year. His ex-wife, MacKenzie, is worth more than $64 billion after getting 20 million Amazon shares in the divorce settlement.
