Jay-Z and Beyonce Bought The Most Expensive House Ever Sold In California

March 5, 2024 9:10AM EST
Beyonce and Jay-Z made the biggest real estate move among musicians in 2023, according to a study by real estate experts at Agent Advice. They shelled out $190 million for a Malibu mansion designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, making it the most expensive home ever sold in California. It spreads out over 8 acres and features a private beach, infinity pool, and Zen water features. Drake was second on the list with his Beverly Hills mansion listed for $88 million.

But is it worth it?  TMZ caught up with “Million Dollar Listing” agent Josh Altman who explained their possible reasoning behind the move.

