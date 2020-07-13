Jason Derulo Makes Over $75,000 Per Tik Tok Video
You know who doesn’t want Tik Tok banned in the US? Jason Derulo. He’s carved out a great little side gig for himself pulling in some big bucks for each video. In an interview with Complex, he responded to rumors that he makes $75,000 for his TikTok videos.
He said, “I think it’s tacky to say what I do make from them, but it’s far more than that. But, I’m not going to say what it is.”
Jason did give a key ingredient to becoming a successful TikToker, saying, “I feel like I thrive on TikTok because I can show me. TikTok is all about creation and I love building things from nothing.”
