Jason Derulo Is A Dad

May 19, 2021 @ 6:16am

Derulo, 31, welcomed his first child with girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, on May 8. In a sweet Instagram post, Frumes shared a series of photos from the hospital room where she delivered her newborn, as well as the baby’s first week at home.

 

She added, “I love you forever @jasonderulo.”

He had a fun way to tell his niece how that baby got in her belly LOL!

 

 

The couple did not reveal their son’s name yet.

