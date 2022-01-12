Jamie Lynn Spears Tells Her Side On “Good Morning America”

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ tell-all interview with Good Morning America aired this morning. Jamie Lynn is seen wiping her tears away while saying, “Um, I love my sister.”
She sat down ABC News’ Juju Chang for her first TV interview about her new memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” out Jan. 18, and discussed her life and her family — including her relationship with her sister, Britney Spears.
Now 30 years old, Jamie Lynn pointed to her daughters, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3, as the inspiration for sharing her story. “It was really important to me to, first off, honor my voice,” she told “Good Morning America” exclusively. “I have to do it or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves?”
Britney seemed to respond to the book and interview with a post on Instagram indication SHE might write a book!
