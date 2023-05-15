Jamie Foxx Out Of The Hospital And Playing Pickleball

Source: YouTube

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, says her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and even felt well enough to play some pickleball!

Foxx’s hospitalization was first announced on April 12th and Corinne called out the media for blowing the story up. she shared on Instagram: “Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” . “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The family still hasn’t come out and said what exactly was his “medical complication”.