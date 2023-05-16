Jamie Foxx And Daughter Corinne Team Up For Another Game Show

Source: YouTube

Jamie Foxx is already host of “Beat Shazam” with his daughter Corinne as the DJ. Now he will co-host another FOX music game show with Corinne called We Are Family. the show will launch sometime next year and the premise is having contestants singing duets with their famous family members. The audience will be 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and performances all working at winning $100,000.

Celebrities appearing on ‘We Are Family’ will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond.” In the meantime, Foxx is recovering after a ‘medical complication’ that had him hospitalized for a few weeks. Corinne shared on Instagram he’s been recovering for weeks and even played pickleball.